Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 93.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

