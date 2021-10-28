Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 175,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 992,805 shares.The stock last traded at $60.96 and had previously closed at $71.93.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
