Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 175,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 992,805 shares.The stock last traded at $60.96 and had previously closed at $71.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

