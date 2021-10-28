Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,432.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,633.05.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,361.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,370.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $70,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 460.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $2,436,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

