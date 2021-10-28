Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Drops By 66.7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BRDG opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
