Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Drops By 66.7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BRDG opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

