Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Drops By 90.9%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

