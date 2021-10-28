Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Decreases By 71.9%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.