Short Interest in Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Expands By 227.6%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CREAF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Creative Technology has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software.

