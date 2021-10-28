Short Interest in Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Expands By 227.6%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CREAF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Creative Technology has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17.
About Creative Technology
