Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 1,366.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

