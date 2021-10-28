Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Grows By 190.6%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 683,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,910,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

