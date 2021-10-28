Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 686,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

