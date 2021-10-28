Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $14.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
