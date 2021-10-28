Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Increases By 439.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 439.6% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

