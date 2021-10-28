Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 75.0%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of HERXF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

