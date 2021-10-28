Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Increases By 241.6%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 241.6% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

IINN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,918. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

