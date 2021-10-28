Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Grows By 210.0%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 24.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

