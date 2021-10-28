Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Declines By 87.5%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

