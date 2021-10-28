Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 91.9%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,374,000 after acquiring an additional 316,363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,217,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,043,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

