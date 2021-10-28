Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Drops By 67.6%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 320,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

