Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Expands By 8,300.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LBUY stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
