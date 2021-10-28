Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Expands By 8,300.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LBUY stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.