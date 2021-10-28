Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Increases By 171.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the September 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,574. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.