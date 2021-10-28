Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Grows By 261.2%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

