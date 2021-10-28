Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rises By 2,610.0%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 2,610.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

