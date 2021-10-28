Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $123.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,963,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

