Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $194,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $402,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 120,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,485. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

