SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $9.55. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 140,488 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

In related news, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

