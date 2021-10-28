Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.06 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $189.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 59.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 132.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

