Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $189.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.