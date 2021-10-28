Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.72. 389,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,690. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.