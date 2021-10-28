Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

