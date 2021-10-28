Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,930 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.