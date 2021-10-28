Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $159.84, but opened at $154.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $155.88, with a volume of 3,374 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

