SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 100 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $801.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,945.00.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.