Simon R. Vernon Sells 25,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 826,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,003. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.