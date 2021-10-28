Simon R. Vernon Sells 25,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:TRTN traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 826,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,003. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
