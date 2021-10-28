Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $927.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

