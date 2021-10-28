SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 585,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,888. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.