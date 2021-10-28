SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. SLM has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

