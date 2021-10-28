SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,210. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,986. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

