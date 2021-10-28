Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,500.91

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,500.91 ($84.93) and traded as low as GBX 3,672 ($47.97). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,752 ($49.02), with a volume of 395,773 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SKG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,049.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,500.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

