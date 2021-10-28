Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,407,721 shares of company stock valued at $234,605,837 over the last three months.

Snap stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 396,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,188. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.