Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,521,000.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

