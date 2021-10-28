SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 1,521,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

