SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.38 million.

SWI stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.