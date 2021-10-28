Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.16. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

