Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 7221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

