Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

