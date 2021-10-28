Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

