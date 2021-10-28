S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.

NYSE SPGI opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $470.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.42.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.