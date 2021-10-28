SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. 664,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 250,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.