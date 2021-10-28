SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.18

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 6479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after buying an additional 66,807 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.