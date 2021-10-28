SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.25

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 1702669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

