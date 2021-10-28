Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

STXB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 26,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

